新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大防止のために子どもが学校で着用しているマスクについて、萩生田光一文部科学相は7日の閣議後記者会見で「この暑さの中で熱中症が非常に心配だ。感染拡大防止にマスク着用は効果的だが、熱中症対応を優先してほしい」と述べた。

文科省は既に、熱中症の恐れがある場合は子どものマスクを外すように都道府県教育委員会などに通知しており、萩生田文科相は「学校では極めて柔軟な対応を取ってもらっている」と評価した。感染予防のため「子どもたちは、うがいや手洗いの徹底を」とも呼び掛けた。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus

感染拡大 (かんせんかくだい) spread of infection

防止 (ぼうし) prevention

〜のため for ～, in order to ～

子(こ)ども children

学校 (がっこう) school

着用 (ちゃくよう) wearing

マスク face mask

〜について about 〜, regarding 〜

萩生田光一 (はぎうだこういち) Koichi Hagiuda

文部科学相 (もんぶかがくしょう) Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology

7日 (なのか) the 7th

閣議 (かくぎ) cabinet meeting

〜後 (ご) post〜

記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference

この this

暑(あつ)さ heat

〜の中(なか)で in the middle of〜

熱中症 (ねっちゅうしょう) heatstroke

非常(ひじょう)に extremely

心配 (しんぱい) concern

効果的 (こうかてき) effective

だが while

対応 (たいおう) response

優先 (ゆうせん) priority

してほしい to want to be done

述(の)べる to state

文科省 (もんかしょう) Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

既(すで)に already

〜の恐(おそ)れ fear of〜,risk of〜

ある exist

場合 (ばあい) case, situation

外(はず)す take off

〜ように in order that〜

都道府県教育委員会 (とどうふけんきょういくいいんかい) prefectural education board(s)

〜など among others

通知(つうち)する to inform

極(きわ)めて extremely, incredibly

柔軟 (じゅうなん) flexible

取(と)ってもらう to take for us

評価 (ひょうか) praise

子(こ)どもたち children

うがい gargling

手洗(てあら)い washing one’s hands

徹底 (てってい) thorough

呼(よ)び掛(か)ける to call on

Quick questions

1) 萩生田光一文部科学相は学校にはマスク着用より何を優先してほしいと述べましたか？

2) 彼は学校での対応をどのように評価しましたか？

3) 彼は感染予防のため何を呼び掛けましたか？

Translation

Regarding the wearing of masks by children at school in for the prevention of further spread of the novel coronavirus, Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda noted at a post-cabinet meeting news conference that “amid this heat, heatstroke is a grave concern. While the wearing of masks is effective as a preventive measure against the further spread of infection, I would prefer the prioritization of heatstroke response.”

The Education Ministry has already informed prefectural boards to ensure that, in the case where there is fear of heatstroke, children remove their masks, and Minister Hagiuda has (offered) praise, (noting) that “within schools, incredibly flexible responses have been taken.” For the purposes of prevention of the spread of infection, (Hagiuda) has also called on “children, to be thorough in gargling and hand-washing.”

Answers

1) What did Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda want the schools to prioritize over the wearing of masks?

熱中症対応。

Heatstroke response.

2) How did he evaluate the schools’ response?

極めて柔軟な対応を取ってもらっていると評価した。

He praised them for the incredibly flexible responses they have taken.

3) What did he call for to prevent the spread of infection?

うがいや手洗いの徹底。

Thoroughness in gargling and hand-washing.