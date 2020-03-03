'United by Emotion' revealed as the motto for the Tokyo Games

Sample newspaper article

2020年東京五輪・パラリンピック組織委員会は17日、世界へ発信する五輪とパラ共通の大会スローガンを「United by Emotion(感動で、私たちは一つになる) 」に決めたと発表した。感動で人々がつながることで、国籍や宗教、障害などさまざまな壁を越えて、互いを認め合うことができるという思いを込めた。

元選手や有識者らでつくる「大会モットー選定委員会」が案を出し合い、決定した。16年リオデジャネイロ大会は「A New World(新しい世界)」、18年平昌冬季大会は「Passion. Connected.(情熱、一つに)」だった。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

2020年 (にせんにじゅうねん) the year 2020

東京五輪(とうきょうごりん)・パラリンピック Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

組織委員会 (そしきいいんかい) organizing committee

17日 (じゅうしちにち) the 17th

世界 (せかい) world

発信(はっしん)する to promote

共通(きょうつう)の shared

大会 (たいかい) Games

スローガン slogan

感動 (かんどう) emotion

私(わたし)たち we

一(ひと)つになる to become one, to unite into one

決(き)める to decide

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

人々(ひとびと) people

つながる to connect

~することで by ~ing

国籍 (こくせき) nationality

宗教 (しゅうきょう) religion

障害 (しょうがい) disability

など and others

さまざまな various

壁 (かべ) wall, barrier

越(こ)えて by overcoming

互(たが)い each other

認(みと)め合(あ)うことができる to be able to mutually recognize

~という思(おも)いを込(こ)める in the hope that~

元 (もと) former

選手 (せんしゅ) athlete

有識者(ゆうしきしゃ)ら knowledgeable people, experts

~でつくる consist of~/ made up of~

モットー motto

選定委員会 (せんていいいんかい) selection panel

案 (あん) idea

出(だ)し合(あ)う to exchange, to bounce off

決定(けってい)する to decide

16年(じゅうろくねん) the year 2016

リオデジャネイロ Rio de Janeiro

新(あたら)しい new

世界(せかい)world

18年 (じゅうはちねん) the year 2018

平昌 (ぴょんちゃん) Pyeongchang

冬季 (とうき) winter

情熱 (じょうねつ) passion

Quick questions

1) 人々の感動でどのような壁を超えることができますか？

2) 「大会モットー選定委員会」のメンバーはどのような人たちですか？

3) 2016年と2018年の大会のモットーは何でしたか？

Translation

The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games announced on the 17th that it was decided the shared slogan that would be promoted to the world would be “United by Emotion” (“With Emotion, We All Become One”).

By connecting people through emotion, it is hoped that people can mutually recognize one another and overcome various barriers such as nationality, religion, disability and so on.

The “Games Motto Selection Panel” made up of former athletes and experts bounced ideas off each other and came to a decision [on “United by Emotion”]. The [slogan for the] 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games was “A New World” (“New World”) and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games’ [slogan] was “Passion. Connected” (“Passion, as One”).

Answers

1) What kinds of barriers can be overcome through people’s emotion?

国籍や宗教、障害など。

Barriers such as nationality, religion and disability.

2) What kind of people make up the “Games Motto Selection Panel?”

元選手や有識者ら。

Former athletes and experts.

3) What were the mottos of the 2016 and 2018 Olympics?

16年リオデジャネイロ大会は「A New World (新しい世界)」、18年平昌冬季大会は「Passion. Connected. (情熱、一つに)」だった。

The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games had “A New World” and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games had “Passion. Connected.”