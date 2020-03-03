'United by Emotion' revealed as the motto for the Tokyo Games

Sample newspaper article
2020年東京五輪・パラリンピック組織委員会は17日、世界へ発信する五輪とパラ共通の大会スローガンを「United by Emotion(感動で、私たちは一つになる) 」に決めたと発表した。感動で人々がつながることで、国籍や宗教、障害などさまざまな壁を越えて、互いを認め合うことができるという思いを込めた。
元選手や有識者らでつくる「大会モットー選定委員会」が案を出し合い、決定した。16年リオデジャネイロ大会は「A New World(新しい世界)」、18年平昌冬季大会は「Passion. Connected.(情熱、一つに)」だった。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
2020年 (にせんにじゅうねん) the year 2020
東京五輪(とうきょうごりん)・パラリンピック Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games
組織委員会 (そしきいいんかい) organizing committee
17日 (じゅうしちにち) the 17th
世界 (せかい) world
発信(はっしん)する to promote
共通(きょうつう)の shared
大会 (たいかい) Games
スローガン slogan
感動 (かんどう) emotion
私(わたし)たち we
一(ひと)つになる to become one, to unite into one
決(き)める to decide
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
人々(ひとびと) people
つながる to connect
~することで by ~ing
国籍 (こくせき) nationality
宗教 (しゅうきょう) religion
障害 (しょうがい) disability
など and others
さまざまな various
壁 (かべ) wall, barrier
越(こ)えて by overcoming
互(たが)い each other
認(みと)め合(あ)うことができる to be able to mutually recognize
~という思(おも)いを込(こ)める in the hope that~
元 (もと) former
選手 (せんしゅ) athlete
有識者(ゆうしきしゃ)ら knowledgeable people, experts
~でつくる consist of~/ made up of~
モットー motto
選定委員会 (せんていいいんかい) selection panel
案 (あん) idea
出(だ)し合(あ)う to exchange, to bounce off
決定(けってい)する to decide
16年(じゅうろくねん) the year 2016
リオデジャネイロ Rio de Janeiro
新(あたら)しい new
世界(せかい)world
18年 (じゅうはちねん) the year 2018
平昌 (ぴょんちゃん) Pyeongchang
冬季 (とうき) winter
情熱 (じょうねつ) passion
Quick questions
1) 人々の感動でどのような壁を超えることができますか？
2) 「大会モットー選定委員会」のメンバーはどのような人たちですか？
3) 2016年と2018年の大会のモットーは何でしたか？
Translation
The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games announced on the 17th that it was decided the shared slogan that would be promoted to the world would be “United by Emotion” (“With Emotion, We All Become One”).
By connecting people through emotion, it is hoped that people can mutually recognize one another and overcome various barriers such as nationality, religion, disability and so on.
The “Games Motto Selection Panel” made up of former athletes and experts bounced ideas off each other and came to a decision [on “United by Emotion”]. The [slogan for the] 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games was “A New World” (“New World”) and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games’ [slogan] was “Passion. Connected” (“Passion, as One”).
Answers
1) What kinds of barriers can be overcome through people’s emotion?
国籍や宗教、障害など。
Barriers such as nationality, religion and disability.
2) What kind of people make up the “Games Motto Selection Panel?”
元選手や有識者ら。
Former athletes and experts.
3) What were the mottos of the 2016 and 2018 Olympics?
16年リオデジャネイロ大会は「A New World (新しい世界)」、18年平昌冬季大会は「Passion. Connected. (情熱、一つに)」だった。
The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games had “A New World” and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games had “Passion. Connected.”