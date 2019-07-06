Convenience store stars for July: Cream puffs, doughnuts and iced soda floats

The big-three convenience stores are frequently tinkering with their sweets selection. This week, let’s spend some time celebrating the early July debuts aiming to charm our stomachs.

FamilyMart’s matcha-flavored cream puff

FamilyMart has gone traditional — and earned props from the konbini community online — for their new green tea-flavored shūkurīmu (cream puff). This sweet (¥130 after tax) features a rich matcha-flavored cream with a gooey texture. The tea-flavor goes in and out of fashion at these chains, but this is one of the better attempts at turning it into an affordable dessert.

Seven-Eleven’s lemon frosting donut

Even simpler is Seven-Eleven’s new lemon doughnut (¥110 after tax). This is just its usual offering coated with a lemon frosting. Basic, but it has a nice taste to it.

Lawson’s pineapple sauce and whipped cream covered ramune and soda

Those getting excited for Makoto Shinkai’s new movie “Weathering With You,” can get a limited-edition tie-in soda from Lawson. These beverages combine ramune soda with marshmallows, whipped cream and either peach or pineapple sauce (¥330 after tax, pictured left). The sweet toppings make this one a little too sugary, and the main soda and fruit combo proves to be all you really need.