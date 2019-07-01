Japan offers highest paid paternity leave in the world, but few take it

Sample newspaper article

国連児童基金 (ユニセフ) は13日付で、日本など41カ国の政府による2016年時点の子育て支援策に関する報告書を発表した。給付金などの支給制度を持つ出産休暇・育児休業期間の長さでは、日本の制度は男性で1位の評価を得たが「実際に取得する父親は非常に少ない」と特異性が指摘された。

41カ国は経済協力開発機構 (OECD) と欧州連合 (EU) の、いずれかの加盟国。ユニセフの専門家は、日本男性の配偶者産休・育休取得の促進には「社会的に受け入れられるようになることが必要」だが「変化には時間がかかる」と指摘した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

国連児童基金 (こくれんじどうききん) U.N. Children’s Fund, UNICEF

13日付 (じゅうさんにちづけ) on the 13th

日本 (にほん) Japan

41カ国 (よんじゅういっかこく) 41 countries

政府 (せいふ) government

～による by~

2016年時点 (にせんじゅうろくねんじてん) by this point in the year 2016, as of 2016

子育(こそだ)て支援策(しえんさく) measures for parenting support

～に関(かん)する relating to~

報告書 (ほうこくしょ) report

発表(はっぴょう)する to release

給付金 (きゅうふきん) benefits

など and others

支給制度 (しきゅうせいど) payout system

持(も)つ to have

出産休暇 (しゅっさんきゅうか) parental leave

育児休業 (いくじきゅうぎょう) childcare leave

期間 (きかん) time period

長(なが)さ length

男性 (だんせい) man

1位 (いちい) first place

評価 (ひょうか) rating

得(え)る to earn

実際(じっさい)に actually

取得(しゅとく)する to take

父親 (ちちおや) father

非常(ひじょう)に very

少(すく)ない few

特異性 (とくいせい) peculiarity

指摘(してき)する to point out

経済協力開発機構 (けいざいきょうりょくかいはつきこう) Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD

欧州連合 (おうしゅうれんごう) European Union, EU

いずれかの either

加盟国 (かめいこく) member state

専門家 (せんもんか) specialist

配偶者 (はいぐうしゃ) spouse

産休 (さんきゅう) parental leave

育休 (いくきゅう) childcare leave

促進 (そくしん) encouragement

社会的(しゃかいてき)に socially

受(う)け入(い)れる to accept

～ようになる to become~

必要 (ひつよう) need

変化 (へんか) change

時間(じかん)がかかる to take time

Quick questions

1) 男性の配偶者産休・育休のどういった面で、日本が４１カ国中１位だったのですか。

2) 日本の制度に関してどんな特異性が指摘されましたか。

3) 専門家によると、日本の父親の育児休業取得促進には何が必要ですか。

Translation

On June 13 the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) released a report on parenting support as of 2016 by the governments of 41 countries including Japan. While Japan’s system ranked No. 1 for men in terms of the length of parental and childcare leave, with a payout system that has benefits, “Actually, very few fathers take this leave,” the report said, pointing out (the system’s) peculiarity.

The 41 countries are members of either the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) or the European Union (EU). A UNICEF specialist pointed out that to encourage Japanese men to take parental leave, “It needs to become socially acceptable” but “instituting such changes takes time.”

Answers

1) What aspect of Japan’s paternity leave caused it to be No. 1 among 41 countries?

給付金などの支給制度を持つ出産休暇・育児休業期間の長さ。

The length of the leave and a payout system that includes benefits.

2) What peculiarity was pointed out about paternity leave in Japan?

実際に取得する父親は非常に少ないこと。

Actually, very few fathers take it.

3) According to the specialist, what is needed to encourage Japanese fathers to take paternity leave?

育児休暇の取得が社会的に受け入れられるようになること。

For paternity leave to become socially acceptable.