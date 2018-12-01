Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Gotta catch ’em all: Mister Donut’s launches two Pokemon-themed donuts

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Mister Donut’s collaborative Pokemon doughnuts got lots of attention online recently, albeit for reasons the chain probably didn’t want. Early versions of the company’s Pikachu doughnuts came out looking nothing like the iconic character. Consumers delighted in sharing funky-looking offerings with wonky eyes, mouths and noses.

The issue seems to have been fixed in time for it to go nationwide, though. Mister Donut is offering two special Pokemon-themed creations, the aforementioned Pikachu and one shaped like a red-and-white Pokeball (¥216 after tax).

The latter offers the more agreeable taste: the strawberry and white chocolate doughnuts are covered in a pleasing glaze. The Pikachu doughnut, however, is more divisive. It boasts a banana-chocolate coating, with a synthetic fruit taste that can be off-putting to some. But hey, it sure looks cute, especially now that they worked out the whole face problem.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Tokyo holds on to coveted spot as city with most stars in 2019 Michelin Guide
Tokyo has once again been hailed as the culinary capital of the world, holding on to its coveted spot as the city with the most Michelin-starred restaurants on the planet, the French company reveal...
Handyman: Taku Kondo has been farming habanero peppers on his farm in Hyogo Prefecture since 2004.
Mellow Habanero: Award-winning hot sauce from an unlikely corner of Japan
Taku "Tak" Kondo's elderly neighbors in rural Hyogo Prefecture were a little confused when he first began growing habanero peppers in his fields. "It's all rice and black soybeans around here," ...
House favorite: Puff pastry wrapped in thin slices of marinated salmon, encasing goat cheese and a salad dressed in dill.
Mizuho Takemura: Whimsical, easygoing charm
On a narrow street just north of Higashi Honganji temple, a massive Shin Buddhist complex near Kyoto Station, lies A Peu Pres. Since 2007, this former ink factory, the building shrouded in a con...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Gotta eat 'em all: Mister Donuts has recently collaborated with Pokemon to create two Pokemon-themed doughnuts | © POKEMON

, , , ,