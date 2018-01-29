All about ‘ni kan shite’ and ‘ni kan suru’ — informative Japanese verbs that play a supporting role

Kenshū-ni-kan-shite go-sōdan-ga aru-n-desu-ga. (I’d like to consult with you about the job training.)

Situation 1: Section chief Mr. Okubo talks to department head Ms. Yamani.

大久保： 部長、研修に関してご相談があるんですが…。先日提出した企画書をお読みいただけたでしょうか。

ヤマニ： ええ。日程に関しては問題ありません。講師の謝礼については、ちょっと疑問です。

Ōkubo: Buchō, kenshū-ni-kan-shite go-sōdan-ga aru-n-desu-ga … . Senjitsu teishutsu-shita kikaku-sho-o o-yomi-itadaketa-deshō-ka?

Yamani: Ee. Nittei-ni kan-shite-wa mondai-arimasen. Kōshi-no sharei-ni tsuite-wa, chotto gimon-desu.

Okubo: Boss, I’d like to consult with you about the training. Did you read the proposal I submitted the other day?

Yamani: Uh-huh. There’s no problem with the schedule. But about the lecturers’ fee, well, that’s a bit doubtful.

Today we’ll introduce uses of ~に関(かん)して / に関する (about X). The intransitive verb 関する means “to be related to,” but it is rarely the main verb in a sentence. In Situation 1, 関して is the te-form of 関する and the phrase X(noun)に関してY(verb phrase) means “to do Y about X,” as in 研修に関して相談する (to consult about the training). Y should be an action verb of language or thought like 考(かんが)える (to think) or 調(しら)べる (to research), etc. A particle can attach to it when necessary, as in Ms. Yamani’s 日程(にってい)に関しては (in regard to the schedule). に関して can be replaced by Xについて, which is a bit less formal. Also, Xについて means “about X” directly, while Xに関 して includes not only X but also other things related to it.

Situation 2: Colleagues Mr. Tian and Ms. Shiba are talking.

ティエン： 最近、少子高齢化に関するニュースが多いような 気がしませんか。

芝： 少子高齢化は大きな社会問題ですからねえ。

Tian: Saikin, shōshi-kōreika-ni-kan-suru nyūsu-ga ōi-yōna ki-ga shimasen-ka?

Shiba: Shōshi-kōreika-wa ōkina shakai-mondai-desu- kara-nē.

Tian: Recently, it seems like the amount of news about the declining birthrate and aging population has been increasing, doesn’t it?

Shiba: That’s probably because they’re big social problems.

In Situation 2, に関する is in noun-modifying form, and the noun modified by に関するtends to be one that involves using language or thought. One more example: 不動産(ふどうさん)に関するご相談(そうだん)なら、当社(とうしゃ)にどうぞ (Please come to our office if you’d like to consult with us about real estate). It can be replaced by ついての, as in 不動産についての相談.

Bonus Dialogue: Mr. Okubo and his staff are holding a meeting.

大久保： では、まず、社内(しゃない)の現状(げんじょう)に 関(かん)して意見(いけん)のある人(ひと)は？

田町： はい。商品(しょうひん)のクレームに関することは、小(ちい)さなことでも知(し)らせてほしいと思(おも)います。

グレイ： 賛成(さんせい)です。クレームだけでなく、商品に関することなら、好意的(こういてき)な意見も含(ふく)めて、すべて知りたいと思います。調査部(ちょう さぶ)の分析(ぶんせき)結果(けっか)が出(で)るまで タイムラグがあるので、生(なま)の声(こえ)にも アクセス可能(かのう)にしていただけると…。

三田： だけど、いいことも悪(わる)いことも、ネットの「口(くち)コミ」なんかで、すぐに書(か)き込(こ)まれていると思うけど…。

グレイ： 若者(わかもの)の場合(ばあい)はそうですが、高齢者(こうれいしゃ)は電話(でんわ)やはがきで言(い)ってくる人(ひと)が多(おお)いですし、商品によっては、高齢者の意見のほうが重要(じゅうよう)な場合もあります。

大久保： ありがとう。みんなの意見をまとめて、上(うえ)に報告(ほうこく)します。

Okubo: So, first of all, who has opinions on the current situation inside the company?

Tamachi I do. I’d like you to let us know about users’ complaints about our products, even small ones.

Gray: I agree. If it’s about our products, I’d like to know it all, not only the complaints but also positive opinions. There’s a lag before results of the research department’s analysis come out, so I’d like you to make the unedited comments accessible to us.

Mita: But I think both good and bad comments are being written in comment threads online and so on.

Gray: That’s only the case with young people. The elderly tend to express opinions by phone or postcard, and, depending on the product, their opinions may be more important (than those of young people).

Okubo: Thank you, everyone. I’ll summarize these opinions and report them to our bosses.