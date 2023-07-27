A tomato farm in Niigata has created a stir on social media through an inventive marketing strategy, with orders pouring in from across Japan despite the owner himself not being so keen on the famous fruit.

The secret to the success of Soga Farm lies not only in the sweetness of their tomatoes but also in the unusual names the business uses for branding different tomato breeds, with its famous Dark Side Tomatoes having generated the farm a large following online.

Shinichi Soga, 45, is a third-generation farmer and president of the company. He came up with unique names for the various types of tomatoes the company sells, which have quickly gone viral on Twitter and significantly boosted their sales revenue in recent years.