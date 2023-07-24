The government is preparing for an evacuation scenario involving residents on the Nansei Island chain in southwestern Japan in case of an emergency, amid China's increasing military activities in the East China Sea and growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno is visiting some of the islands in Okinawa Prefecture in what is to be the first inspection by a chief Cabinet secretary to ensure the protection of citizens.

On Sunday, Matsuno visited Yonaguni Island, located about 110 kilometers from Taiwan, and had talks with Mayor Kenichi Itokazu.