An American woman's hope to become a bridge between her country and Japan lives on, even after she was killed in a tsunami in northeastern Japan 13 years ago.

Taylor Anderson taught at seven elementary and junior high schools in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, as an assistant language teacher when the March 11, 2011, tsunami took her life when she was 24.

In late January this year, a group of nursing students at Randolph-Macon College in Virginia, where Anderson studied, visited a cenotaph on which her name is inscribed in the Ishinomaki Minamihama Tsunami Memorial Park as part of their short-term training program to study natural disasters and reconstruction.