Strategically placed Sri Lanka's economic recovery is essential for stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Saturday, urging Colombo to swiftly restructure its foreign debt.

After talks with her Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry, Kamikawa said that Colombo should secure agreements with bilateral lenders and international sovereign bondholders to unlock suspended foreign funding.

The Sri Lankan government which defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022, had hoped to finalize deals with foreign creditors by April but there have been no final agreements yet.