The U.S. Congress this week passed long-awaited, hotly contested legislation providing military aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, along with humanitarian aid to victims around the world — bills of which President Joe Biden signed immediately .

The aid for Ukraine is critical: Its military has been running short of ammunition and Russia has been exploiting its advantage to make battlefield gains.

This is, explained Biden, “a good day for world peace.” Passing the aid package is a victory for internationalists in Washington and the consensus that has guided foreign policy in the U.S. capital since the end of World War II. The world has been troubled, however, by the strength of the opposition and the resulting delays. Allies and partners are concerned that isolationists are gaining strength and the durability and credibility of U.S. commitments to them may not be assured.