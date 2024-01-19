The results of last weekend’s election in Taiwan offered a little something for each of the contending parties.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continues to hold the presidency, its third straight election win. The main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), reclaimed a majority in the legislature, and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), a smaller group, appears to have emerged as a powerful force in island politics.

The biggest disappointment was felt in Beijing, where inducements, threats and warnings failed to sway Taiwan’s voters. It can take some solace from the fact that Lai Ching-te, the DPP candidate, did not win a majority of the presidential vote and his party’s failure to maintain control of the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan’s parliament.