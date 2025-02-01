Normally, when walking through the Ginza Station underground, you wouldn't expect to come across a corner that feels like you've just stepped into someone's cozy house.
And yet, that's the vibe of the B2 level of Ginza Sony Park, a brand-new five-story building operated by Japanese music giant Sony. Scattered throughout the space are numerous paraphernalia — CD cases, stacks of records, band merch such as T-shirts, baseball caps and assorted knick knacks — adding a personal touch and amplifying the homey feel.
On Monday afternoon, a day after the building’s grand opening to the public on Jan. 26, a few dozen people wander around this orange-hued space exploring an audiophilic exhibition curated by J-pop star Vaundy. He has selected 200 songs reflecting his own taste, organized by mood.
