In a converted warehouse located in a lush mountainous area about an hour’s drive north of Tokyo — the exact location kept under wraps until your reservation is confirmed — Eugene Kangawa has created a space that challenges the conventions of the artist’s studio.
At Atelier iii, visitors encounter a spacious, meticulously curated mini museum showcasing several of the 35-year-old artist’s paintings, installations and sculptures. Beyond the public eye, workshop areas are tucked away behind walls, where his ongoing creative process quietly unfolds.
Atelier iii is not a workshop in the traditional sense, nor a gallery. It is a 700-square-meter archive of ideas and materials, a lens into the mind of a conceptually rigorous contemporary artist. Here, Kangawa’s work is not displayed in isolation but exists as part of a broader narrative, one that encompasses impermanence, duality and the tenuous relationship between humans and the environments they inhabit.
