A collection of 19th-century kamon (family seal) designs that once adorned kimono and other accoutrements is among the hundreds of evocative images collected in Ian Lynam’s “Fracture: Japanese Graphic Design 1875-1975.”

A meticulously researched book on Japan’s visual evolution and the product of 15 years of research and production, “Fracture” excavates the country’s complex relationship with modernity, colonial history and the cultural shifts following the Meiji Restoration. Lynam’s book is a vital addition to the international dialogue on graphic design, helping to bridge the gap between Japan’s globally exported visual culture and the deeper, often hidden stories that define its identity.