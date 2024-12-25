A new art exhibition immersing visitors in the world of Japan’s ukiyo-e traditional woodblock print art through the latest digital technologies opened in Tokyo on Saturday.

“Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition,” held at Warehouse Terrada in the Japanese capital’s Shinagawa Ward, features works based on more than 300 ukiyo-e by renowned artists such as Katsushika Hokusai.

Visitors can walk through installations that use 3D computer graphic animation and projection mapping to bring figures, wildlife and scenery to life onto wall-sized screens and holographic displays. Descriptions of each piece are written in both Japanese and English, alongside replica prints of the ukiyo-e works used as inspiration.