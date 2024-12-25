Fueled in part by the success of TV hit "Shogun," overseas studios are hungry for quality Japanese content and local creators are adapting to meet demand.

Fans of Japanese manga and anime cartoons have often criticized foreign adaptations that are unfaithful to the original material. But "Shogun," based on the 1975 novel by Australian British writer James Clavell, broke the mold when the period drama series — mostly in Japanese and hailed for its authenticity — won 18 Emmys in September.

Other recent Japanese works have also become worldwide hits.