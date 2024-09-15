The samurai in "Shogun" don't swing their arms as they walk — just one of many authentic historical details that have helped make the hit television drama this year's top Emmy Awards contender.

The period drama, praised for its meticulous approach to accuracy, made TV history with 25 Emmy nominations, and has already swept up 14 prizes in minor categories ahead of Sunday's gala.

Set in early 17th-century feudal Japan, "Shogun" makes a break from decades of cliched and often bungled depictions of the country in Western-made film and television.