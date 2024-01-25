A new generation of J-pop artists introduced themselves to the world last year. In 2024, they’re heading out to meet fans in person.

Duo Yoasobi’s breakthrough hit, “Idol,” coupled with global streaming success for a variety of other Japanese acts revealed fresh opportunities for the nation’s pop industry. Often an afterthought in the 2010s, overseas interest in Japanese music ballooned last year, with music sales companies such as Luminate highlighting J-pop’s rise in its year-end report.

Artists aren’t squandering that newfound spotlight, with plenty of moves overseas already taking shape. At the same time, the domestic market continues to evolve both on the sonic and business side. The next 12 months are poised to be transformative for J-pop at all levels.