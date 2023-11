When Hyunsoo Woo arrived in the United States in 1996, she was, in her words, "fresh off the boat” from South Korea. And she noticed something right away.

"Korean art was nowhere to be found” in American museums, even encyclopedic ones, says Woo, now the deputy director for collections and exhibitions at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. "I was very puzzled by that.”

What a difference 27 years makes: This fall, there are at least five exhibitions of Korean art at major museums across the country.