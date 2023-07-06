Nobuhiro Yamashita’s gently quirky, overly long fantasy rom-com “One Second Ahead, One Second Behind” is a remake of the 2020 Taiwanese hit “My Missing Valentine.”

Scripted by veteran multitalent Kankuro Kudo, the film reverses the gender of the protagonist, now a male post office worker played by Masaki Okada, who has appeared in everything from lamebrain comedies to the award-winning “Drive My Car” (2021). It also changes the setting to summer in and around Kyoto.

Having not seen “My Missing Valentine,” I don’t know how much Kudo localized the story, including a second-act reveal that sheds light on what was hiding in plain sight.