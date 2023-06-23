The best sci-fi films tend not to be the ones with the biggest budgets but the smartest ideas. Junta Yamaguchi’s “Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes” (2020) is a prime example: a time-travel movie whose concept (a mysterious live video feed that looks two minutes into the future) was as ingenious as its execution (one location, one continuous shot).

Originally released during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the low-budget indie feature has since acquired a cult following to rival Shinichiro Ueda’s “One Cut of the Dead” (2017), its most obvious precursor.

Rather than attempt anything radical for their follow-up, Yamaguchi and his more experienced screenwriter, Makoto Ueda, have opted for more of the same. But while “River” isn’t quite as distinctive as the duo’s previous film, it manages to evoke a similar charm by treating its heady concept in a determinedly down-to-earth fashion.