Do you ever get the feeling you’re just going around in circles? Waking up on Monday morning after pulling an all-nighter at the creative agency where she works, Akemi Yoshikawa (Wan Marui) has a daunting week ahead of her.

She’s trying to steer an impossible project to completion while making a good impression on the more illustrious firm to which she’s about to jump ship. However, the omens aren’t good: First, a pigeon flies smack into the office window, then she gets caught in a traffic accident while en route to a presentation. And it just keeps getting worse from there.