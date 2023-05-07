Nobody was quite sure how Shuten-doji had turned into an ogre. Some said it was after his mother abandoned him. Others stated that wine had corrupted his soul. Those with a fondness for the macabre swore that his transformation happened only after he fed rotten meat from a corpse to his religious master. Whatever the cause, all were in agreement: Shuten-doji was a horrible beast.

Japanese Yokai and Other Supernatural Beings, by Andreas Marks.

240 pages

TUTTLE PUBLISHING, Art.



From his bastion on top of Mount Oe, northwest of Kyoto, he commanded a band of monsters who terrorized the surrounding areas. For years, their predations went unimpeded, until one day, people had had enough. They approached Minamoto “Raiko” Yorimitsu, a famed warrior, and begged for his help. Raiko obliged: He promptly led his men into the den of the villain and put an end to his mayhem.