A new door to Haruki Murakami’s vast and labyrinthine world has opened.
“The City and Its Uncertain Walls” (“Machi to Sono Futashikana Kabe”) hit shelves in Japan on April 13. It’s the first full-length novel in six years from the beloved bestselling author.
The 1,200-page book follows a narrator into a city with high walls, seeking the “true self” of a crush. Over three parts, the narrator moves from 17 years old to middle age, and the story shifts between reality and a dream-like state.
