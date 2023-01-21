  • Yukihiro Takahashi started playing drums at age 11, got his first big break performing with glam rockers Sadistic Mika Band and went on to become one-third of the pioneering electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra. | JAMES HADFIELD
    Yukihiro Takahashi started playing drums at age 11, got his first big break performing with glam rockers Sadistic Mika Band and went on to become one-third of the pioneering electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra. | JAMES HADFIELD
You only have to watch a clip from Yellow Magic Orchestra’s 1979 or 1980 world tours to appreciate that Yukihiro Takahashi, who died Jan. 11 at age 70, was a hell of a drummer.

The members of Japan’s pioneering electronic band defined themselves by surrendering their musicianship to machines, crafting a new idiom for pop music through their innovative use of synthesizers, sequencers, samplers and digital recording technology. However, those machines generally weren’t designed for live performance and had a habit of malfunctioning. In concerts, YMO often had to fall back on old-fashioned instrumental technique, which was something that Takahashi and his bandmates had in abundance.

