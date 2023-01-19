Japanese films with LGBTQ protagonists used to be rare; now they’re becoming relatively common. Also, new movies like Kasho Iizuka’s “Angry Son” and Daishi Matsunaga’s “Egoist” may feature straight actors in gay roles but shy away from stereotypes.

So with its trio of unabashedly cartoonish drag queens at the center of the action, Yasujiro Tanaka’s heartwarming comedy “Natchan’s Little Secret” feels like a throwback. I was half expecting a holographic Robin Williams as his comically flamboyant character from “The Birdcage” (1996) to pop up for a cameo.

Even so, drag queens are no stranger to Japanese screens: It was announced in November that the American reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” now in its 15th season, will launch a spinoff in Japan, and cross-dressing talents like Akihiro Miwa and Matsuko Deluxe have long been fixtures on network television here.