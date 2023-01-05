Parents: They love you, nurture you — then, once you hit adolescence, become a source of abject embarrassment. Who hasn’t, at some point, felt mortified by the mere existence of their own mother or father?

“We don’t get to choose our parents,” laments high-school student Jungo (Kazuki Horike) at the start of Kasho Iizuka’s “Angry Son.” Given the option, he probably would have chosen someone other than his voluble Filipina mother, Reina (Maria Theresa Gow), who raised him single-handedly while working at a succession of seedy pubs.

In the drab apartment they share, it’s Jungo who has to play the grown-up, whether he’s dragging his mom out of bed in the morning or berating her for neglecting to pay the bills. Reina seems more concerned about keeping up her remittances to family in the Philippines than she is about taking care of her own affairs.