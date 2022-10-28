As Japan moves from summer to autumn, both air and light are thinning out. While oil paintings and photographs cloistered inside Tokyo’s white-walled museums will remain largely unaffected, the dimming of the year will have a profound effect on the numerous site-specific artworks nestled in nature across the Seto Inland Sea.

This is by design. The art on Naoshima, home of the original Seto art site, was originally conceived in the 1980s by publishing powerhouse Tetsuhiko Fukutake and Chikatsugu Miyake, then-mayor of the island. Together with architect Tadao Ando, they created a space for art to live among the natural elements, a concept seen widely throughout Japan today but which was one of a kind at the time.