For Constance Wu — like many regrettable moments in modern day life — it all started with a tweet. Or several tweets, actually.

This was in the spring of 2019. “Fresh Off the Boat,” the television show that Wu, 40, had starred in for the past five seasons, was up for renewal. It had been a landmark series — the first network show in more than 20 years to center on an Asian American family, based on the 2013 memoir of the same name by Eddie Huang, a writer, chef and television personality.