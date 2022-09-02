A female warrior who is a formidable adversary for any man is not new to Japanese films: Junko Fuji was playing one in yakuza movies half a century ago. The latest iteration of this premise is “Green Bullet,” action specialist Yugo Sakamoto’s fast-paced follow-up to his 2021 “Legendary Hit-man, Kunioka,” though acquaintance with the previous movie is optional.
As I watched the film’s six outsider protagonists training to be hitwomen, I was reminded of “One Cut of the Dead,” Shinichiro Ueda’s smash-hit 2018 zombie comedy. “Green Bullet” features the same ultra-low-budget, shot-on-the-fly aesthetic, as well as an ending that surprises and uplifts, though Sakamoto’s film is not as ingeniously plotted.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.