A female warrior who is a formidable adversary for any man is not new to Japanese films: Junko Fuji was playing one in yakuza movies half a century ago. The latest iteration of this premise is “Green Bullet,” action specialist Yugo Sakamoto’s fast-paced follow-up to his 2021 “Legendary Hit-man, Kunioka,” though acquaintance with the previous movie is optional.

As I watched the film’s six outsider protagonists training to be hitwomen, I was reminded of “One Cut of the Dead,” Shinichiro Ueda’s smash-hit 2018 zombie comedy. “Green Bullet” features the same ultra-low-budget, shot-on-the-fly aesthetic, as well as an ending that surprises and uplifts, though Sakamoto’s film is not as ingeniously plotted.

