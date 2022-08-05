The Fuji Rock Festival experience is one that’s familiar to many music fans in Japan. Punters schlep out to Niigata Prefecture via shinkansen, car or shuttle bus, lugging with them an assortment of camping gear — or suitcases if you’re one of the lucky visitors who managed to find lodging. Don’t forget the sunscreen and a poncho, either.
What do artists performing at the three-day music extravaganza go through, though?
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.