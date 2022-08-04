If you’re the kind of person who enjoys binging on true crime podcasts and Errol Morris documentaries, you’d do well to investigate Kazuya Murayama’s “Torao.” This noirish drama delves into an unsolved, decades-old murder case, but takes the bold step of casting its real-life inspiration in the title role.
Such gambits can go horribly awry, as anyone who watched Clint Eastwood’s “The 15:17 to Paris” can testify, but the eponymous Torao Nishimura has undeniable screen presence. With his compact physique, rugged features and white hair slicked back in a ponytail, he’s like a crime fiction archetype made flesh — the retired detective, still haunted by the one case he couldn’t crack.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.