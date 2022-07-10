A little girl who loses her ability to sleep when she moves to a new country. A woman so disconnected from others that she identifies with concrete buildings. Two schoolgirls who keep a middle-aged man as a pet. A man who leaves behind detailed recipes on how to cook his body parts after he dies.

These are just some of the characters in “Life Ceremony,” Sayaka Murata’s latest collection of short stories published in English. Readers have come to expect the bizarre and unconventional from Murata ever since her highly-acclaimed English-language debut “Convenience Store Woman” and follow-up novel “Earthlings.” Translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori, this 12-story collection delivers all that and more.