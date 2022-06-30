  • SHARE

Behind every successful woman is a disgruntled man insisting that she never would have gotten to where she is without the help of you-know-who.

In Keisuke Yoshida’s “Kami wa Mikaeri o Motomeru” (literally “God expects something in return”), that man is Naoki Tamogami (Tsuyoshi Muro), a mild, middle-aged event worker who starts helping an aspiring YouTuber, only to be cast aside as soon as she gets her first taste of success.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,