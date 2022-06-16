Screened in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, “Broker” is Hirokazu Kore-eda’s second non-Japanese-language feature. His first was “The Truth” (2019), a French- and English-language drama starring Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche as a quarreling mother and daughter.

Based on an original script by the director and shot in South Korea with South Korean actors, “Broker” is a more comfortable cultural fit, though it is still very much a Kore-eda film, with more of his incisive, impactful musings on the meaning of family.