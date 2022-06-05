Harry Styles has accomplished a lot this year. The most successful former member of beloved pop group One Direction, his latest solo effort, “Harry’s House,” topped charts with some of the strongest first-week sales of 2022. The 28-year-old singer also headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this past April.
Perhaps less immediate but just as impressive, he has helped cement Haruomi Hosono’s status as the most revered Japanese musician among Western music fans.
