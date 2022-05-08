Originally published in 1937, “How Do You Live?” (“Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru Ka”) by Genzaburo Yoshino is a coming-of-age tale that revolves around a teenage boy and his musings on science, friendship and bravery.

It became an instant bestseller in Japan in 2017 following an announcement that director Hayao Miyazaki, who cited the book as one of his childhood favorites, was adapting the story for an upcoming film. The manga edition went on to sell over 2 million copies. In October, the source material became available to non-Japanese readers with the first-ever English translation by Bruno Navasky.

How Do You Live?, by Genzaburo Yoshino

Translated by Bruno Navasky

Foreword by Neil Gaiman

288 pages

ALGONQUIN YOUNG READERS



As novelist Neil Gaiman writes in the foreword, “How Do You Live?” is a difficult book to categorize. It can either be seen as a book-length essay on morality “interrupted by the story of a prewar schoolboy in Japan,” or a tale about growing up “interrupted by essays about scientific thought and personal ethics.” Ultimately, it’s the combination of these opposing forces that makes the book so interesting and “wise,” as Gaiman puts it.

Fifteen-year-old protagonist Junichi Honda lives in the suburbs of Tokyo with his mother, his father having recently passed away. He spends most of his time with his uncle, a young man who recently graduated law school. The uncle gives Junichi the nickname “Copper” (“Koperu” in Japanese), after the Renaissance mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus, for his inquisitive mind. Copper’s friends include Kitami, who is outspoken and stubborn; Mizutani, who is wealthy and shy; and Uragawa, whose family runs a struggling tofu shop. The story’s main conflict has to do with older bullies who torment the four boys, and Copper’s earnest attempts to apply his scholarly studies to practical actions that will liberate them from the abuse once and for all.

Hoping to guide Copper toward becoming a thoughtful and empathetic adult, the uncle poses big questions in the letters he exchanges with the boy, including, “What sort of discovery would be truly useful to humanity and worthy of respect from all?” When Copper contemplates the sheer number of people involved in producing and shipping powdered milk from Australia to Japan, his uncle responds that “people who have never seen or met each other have become connected in unbreakable ways.”

The characters banter about Isaac Newton, Napoleon Bonaparte and Gandhara art, but their idealism is complicated by a feeling that the more connected we are in the world through language and commerce, the more opportunities there are to leave laborers like Uragawa and his family behind.

It is worth noting that “How Do You Live?” almost didn’t survive as a literary work. As Navasky writes in the end note, Yoshino and his friend conceived this novel as a sort of ethics textbook “to teach the next generation about the importance of a free and rich culture to human progress.” In 1942, the Special Higher Police, a police force that investigated political groups and ideologies deemed a threat to public order, banned the book, ostensibly for its criticism of capitalism and the bullies’ ardent (ie. patriotic) school spirit. The original content was later restored, but without the news of Miyazaki’s film adaptation it is unclear whether this novel would have come across the radar of a new generation of readers.

Miyazaki’s film, which is expected to be released in the next few years, will be a loose adaptation in that it will be centered around a boy who reads Yoshino’s novel. While “How Do You Live?” may have found renewed interest thanks to Miyazaki, this moving book full of timeless lessons — especially with Navasky’s gorgeous translation — is worth appreciating on its own merits.