It all started with an exhibition. At the time, the world was a seething mass of industrialization, colonization and globalization. Japan had newly been forced at cannon-point to open up its borders for trade, the British Empire covered vast swaths of the world, and the U.S. and European powers were rapidly following suit.

It is against this backdrop that we can trace the origins of the Tokyo National Museum, which is now marking its 150th year.

The trend of the “world’s fair” began in London, with the Crystal Palace Exhibition — officially the Great Exhibition of the Works of Industry of All Nations — held in London in 1851. Big names of the day in attendance included Charlotte Bronte, Karl Marx and Charles Darwin. Schweppes sponsored the event. Japan was not present; it was two years before the Black Ships of Commodore Matthew Perry would arrive there.

London reprised its role as a venue for the International Exhibition of 1862. Again there was no Japanese exhibit as such, only a few pieces from Japan due to the efforts of Rutherford Alcock, the British Consul-General in Japan. These were praised by Europeans, perhaps owing to the air of “Japonisme” invoked across the world following trade treaties with the West.

The exhibition was visited by the first embassy of Japan to Europe. Representing the Tokugawa Shogunate, at least one of the entourage, Tokuzo Fuchibe, didn’t think much of the Japanese items on show, writing in his “Oko Nikki” (European Diary) that only “antique bric-a-brac” and “shabby products” were on display.

Another member of the delegation, Yukichi Fukuzawa, is said to have coined the Japanese word for exposition at this time: hakurankai.

It was at the Exposition Universelle in Paris in 1867 that Japan had its first official pavilion. The art on display sparked the imaginations of post-Impressionist artists, including Vincent Van Gogh — but that’s another story. The idea was initially rejected by emissary Shibata Takenaka when the offer to take part came. But when Shibata found out that Satsuma Domain (in modern day Kagoshima Prefecture) was taking part independently, a belated entry was organized. Shibata’s own role in Europe was deeper than an exhibition: he was busy securing Western military training and expertise from France.

Civilization and progress

Though it’s easy to think of early Meiji Era (1868-1912) Japan as a neat package, era names merely serve the convenience of categorization. “The ‘Meiji government’ had barely formed in the early 1870s,” says Eiko Maruko Siniawer, professor of history at Williams College, Massachusetts, and a specialist in the history of modern Japan. The government was not yet the powerful institution it would later become.

Japan at this time was steered by two “watchwords,” according to Siniawer: civilization and progress. By aspiring to both of these facets of modern nation states, Japan itself could become one, and therefore be respected by Western powers. “In this way, Japan could demonstrate that it did not need ‘civilizing’ by Western powers, and so could protect its sovereignty from Western encroachment and colonization.”

The Yushima Seido Exhibition of 1872 | IKKEI SHOSAI / PUBLIC DOMAIN

Japan had seen Qing China — another feudal society — dominated by Western powers following the First Opium War (1839-42), and would not make the same mistake of underestimating superior firepower.

In Mineta Fuko’s 1849 “Kaigai Shinwa” (“New Stories from Overseas”), a 250-odd-page volume of writings and (often gruesome) illustrations on the Opium War, the author opens on a note of warning: “That heaven has presented us with this foretelling is not without significance.”

Other admonitions from the time abound; in “Shin Ei Senki” (“Account of the War between China and England”), the author Nagayama Nuki states: “I have read Western books, and I know that their rapacious greed is not satiated. … I am afraid that their violent blaze has not burnt out.” It was no wonder that the Shogunate gave in so easily to the demands of Perry, and no surprise that civilization and progress were number one priority.

“In the government’s definition, (it) meant the adoption and adaptation of Western institutions, technologies, and culture,” says Siniawer. “This included building factories, writing a constitution, establishing a parliament, and changing hairstyles and ways of dress.” And, of course, this encompassed putting on exhibitions — and building museums.

Director of Tokyo National Museum, Masami Zeniya, agrees: “Museums played an important role in the cultural aspects of the Meiji Era.”

Exhibition frenzy

Japan’s first modern exhibition, considered the forerunner to the Tokyo National Museum, was held on March 10, 1872, at the Yushima Seido, a Confucian temple in Tokyo. But exhibitions weren’t necessarily a new thing for Japan — and it wasn’t the first time the Yushima Seido was involved, either. In 1757, the polymath Hiraga Gennai (1728-80) organized the first yakuhin-e, a type of exhibition designed to display and exchange medicines and related products from across the country, held at Yushima Seido.

These events, and others like them — such as the bussan-e, which also featured miscellaneous and curious items — flourished in the mid to late Edo period (1603-1868). This same spirit of inquiry exhibited by these bussan-e in particular was to put the Meiji government in good stead for the creation of its first exhibition.

Zeniya sets the scene: “A wide variety of objects, with focus on Japanese antiquities, as well as minerals, plants, animals, etc. were exhibited. The kin-shachi (golden figures of mythological creatures to ward off fire) that adorned the roof of Nagoya Castle attracted particular attention.”

There were more than 600 items altogether, a number achieved thanks to a nationwide call for curios. Zeniya explains that, as well as being the first “modern” exhibition in Japan, it was also seen as a trial run for Japan’s participation in the upcoming Vienna World’s Fair in 1873. Having received an invitation in 1871, the fledgling Meiji government had ample time to prepare; it wasn’t about to squander an opportunity to impress the world.

Originally planned to be held over 20 days, the Yushima Seido Exhibition was extended for another month to accommodate the unforeseen crowds. According to Zeniya, the total number of visitors to the exposition was 150,000 — an average of 3,000 visitors per day. A series of Naikoku Kangyo Hakurankai (National Industrial Exhibitions ) followed, taking place between 1877 and 1903, with three in Ueno Park, Tokyo, one in Kyoto and another in Osaka.

Staff of the Yushima Seido Exposition in 1872 | PUBLIC DOMAIN

The next step in the evolution of the museum, however, was a more permanent setting. Situated at Uchiyamashita-cho (today’s Uchisaiwaicho), the Yamashita-mon Museum was open to the public for three-and-a-half months from April 15; following that it was opened on days ending in either a one or a six. The area itself soon became connected with Westernization: The infamous Rokumeikan (think parties and balls) was built there in 1886, while the nearby Imperial Hotel opened in 1887.

Ueno calling

“In the Meiji era, Japan’s excellent arts and crafts were lost or being leaked overseas in exchange for modernization,” explains Zeniya. “Therefore, a place to preserve and convey the traditional culture of Japan and to show the history and culture of a modern nation was required. This led to the establishment of a full-scale public museum.”

The first director of the Tokyo National Museum was Machida Hisanari from Satsuma. His visit to England in 1865 included a trip to the British Museum and the Kensington Museum (now the Victoria and Albert Museum), which inspired the initial plans for Tokyo’s museum. Another Japanese delegation visited in 1866, noting that the Kensington Museum was larger than the museum in Paris.

Ueno Park was the chosen location, due to its “solid ground,” says Zeniya, making it “less prone to natural disasters.” To make it more attractive, Ueno was a spot already famed for its cherry blossoms.

“A vast site was created, and the former temple ground was chosen as a suitable place to build a cultural facility representing the country,” Zeniya explains.

The original main building of the Tokyo National Museum after the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake | PUBLIC DOMAIN

However, Ueno was also the site of a particularly destructive battle in 1868, when Meiji troops equipped with Western artillery attacked Kan’ei-ji, the Buddhist temple where Tokugawa Yoshinobu, the last shogun of Japan, was taking refuge with elite Shogitai troops loyal to the shogunate. Effectively razed to the ground, Ueno was more than just a convenient site: it was a symbolic one.

“The Meiji government did loosen the historical associations between Ueno and the Tokugawa regime, by layering onto this landscape its vision of modernity,” says Siniawer, adding that the emperor featured “prominently” in many public festivities here, such as officially opening the park. “The imperial institution was (itself) being transformed into a symbol of modernity and empire at this time.”

To the future

Originally designed by English architect Josiah Conder, the main building of the Tokyo National Museum was opened in 1882. It was initially built for the Industrial Exhibition of 1881, explains Zeniya. “It was the first full-scale museum facility in Japan and, in the eyes of the people of the time, it probably symbolized the opening of Japan to civilization.”

However, the damage it received in the Great Kanto Earthquake in 1923 knocked public confidence in Western architecture, and the figurative progress it represented. A design by Jin Watanabe — a reinforced concrete structure that featured a neoclassical base with a Japanese gabled roof — won the design competition for a new main building in 1931. After six years and ¥7 million, it opened in 1938.

The interiors of museum’s main building epitomize the Imperial Crown Style architecture of the 1930s. | RUSSELL THOMAS

Today, a century and a half after the Yushima Seido Exhibition, the civilization and progress so fretted over in the early years of the Meiji Era are a distant memory for the Tokyo National Museum. As with many museums around the world — the British Museum and its Egyptian collection, for example — Tokyo’s is not without controversy; the acquisition of its Khmer art collection, for instance (one the world’s largest), has been said by some to be rooted in colonialism.

Nevertheless, as Zeniya says, with thousands of homegrown artifacts on display, including Ryukyuan and Ainu items, it is “a gateway to Japanese culture” and a “face of Japan.” Featuring more besides — Greco-Buddhist statues, maps of the Tokaido and Jomon pottery (some of the oldest in the world) — it is a treasure trove of a collection.

Visit the Tokyo National Museum 150th Anniversary website for more information: www.tnm.jp/150th/en.