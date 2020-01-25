Feb. 1-March 22

Born in Saitama Prefecture, the early 20th-century artist Tsunetomo Morita (1881-1933) began his artistic career as a yōga (Western-style) painter. After graduating from the Tokyo Art School (present day Tokyo University of the Arts), he also began drawing manga and illustrations for magazines and newspapers.

In 1914, he spent a year in Europe producing works strongly influenced by the post-impressionist Paul Cezanne. After returning to Japan, he began focusing on nihonga (Japanese-style) painting throughout his later years.

This exhibition traces Morita’s early to late career by bringing together 250 works, including Western- and Japanese-style paintings, magazines, sketchbooks and related documents.

The Museum of Modern Art, Saitama; 9-30-1 Tokiwa, Urawa-ku, Saitama. Kita-Urawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 048-824-0111; www.pref.spec.ed.jp/momas

Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Morita Tsunetomo: A Retrospective” at the The Museum of Modern Art, Saitama to give to readers. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Feb. 4.