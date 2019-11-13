Demonstrators hold banners reading "Polanski rapist, end of the omerta in the world of cinema" during a protest against French-Polish film director Roman Polanski outside the Champo cinema hall in Paris on Tuesday. Interviews to promote Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy" have been either canceled or pulled after a new rape allegation against the controversial director on Nov. 8. | AFP-JIJI

Entertainment News

Paris protest disrupts Roman Polanski film debut amid rape accusations

Reuters

PARIS – Protesters disrupted the first screening in France of Roman Polanski’s new film on Tuesday, following the publication of a new rape accusation against the French-Polish director.

A group of about 40 activists blocked the screening of the French premiere of Polanski’s film “J’accuse” at a theater in Rue Champollion, although the film was shown at some other theaters in Paris.

“The cancellation of this screening is not a victory; victory will be when the impunity for rapists ends,” Chloe Madesta, one of the activists, told France Info Radio.

Polanski is launching his new film in France just days after French actress Valentine Monnier — in an open letter to daily Le Parisien — accused Polanski, 86, of having raped her in 1975, when she was 18 years old, during a ski holiday in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Polanski, through his lawyer, Herve Temime, has denied the accusation.

Monnier is one of several women who have publicly accused Polanski of sexually assaulting them. Polanski has repeatedly denied all accusations against him.

In October 2017, protesters disrupted the opening of a retrospective of Polanski’s work in Paris following new rape accusations against him.

Polanski fled the United States after pleading guilty in 1977 to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in Los Angeles.

Accusations against Polanski predate the Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal in 2017, but Polanski’s history came under renewed scrutiny as the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment grew in the wake of the Weinstein case.

Last year, Polanski was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a production note for his new film — about Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish French army officer who in 1894 was convicted of treason — Polanski has compared his problems with the law and the persecution he says he has suffered with the struggles of Dreyfus.

Dreyfus’s conviction was criticized as being motivated by anti-Semitism and the case deeply split France. He was eventually exonerated.

“It is absolutely indecent to make a parallel between Dreyfus’ story of denial of justice and Polanski’s story. Polanski has spent his life fleeing from justice,” activist Madesta said.

“We call on all theaters not to show this film and on film lovers not to go see it,” she added.

In August, Polanski stayed away from the premiere of the film — called “An Officer and a Spy” in English — at the Venice Film Festival.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Ricky Gervais arrives at the 73nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, in 2016, The provocative British comic will host the Golden Globes for a record fifth time in January, organizers announced Tuesday.
Comic Ricky Gervais to host record fifth Golden Globes
Provocative British comic Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes for a record fifth time in January, organizers announced Tuesday. The annual film and television awards are seen by many as an...
Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano hosts the inaugural broadcast of "Liberty File" on the new streaming service Fox Nation, in New York last November.
Fox legal analyst Andrew Napolitano emerges as Trump critic
More than two decades into his career as a commentator at Fox News Channel, Andrew Napolitano reached a milestone of sorts when he was called a "fool" on his own network. Not to his face, of cou...
Kenta Saito, who won first prize in the Adolphe Sax International Competition held in Belgium through Saturday, is seen in a photo provided by the contest organizer.
Japanese finish in first and second places at prestigious Belgian saxophone contest
Japanese saxophonists finished first and second in the seventh Adolphe Sax International Competition, which was held in Belgium through Saturday. Kenta Saito, 27, from Tokyo won the firs...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Demonstrators hold banners reading "Polanski rapist, end of the omerta in the world of cinema" during a protest against French-Polish film director Roman Polanski outside the Champo cinema hall in Paris on Tuesday. Interviews to promote Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy" have been either canceled or pulled after a new rape allegation against the controversial director on Nov. 8. | AFP-JIJI Film director Roman Polanski arrives at the Madeleine Church to attend a ceremony during a 'popular tribute' to late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday in Paris in 2017. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , ,