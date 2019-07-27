Books / Reviews | RECENTLY PUBLISHED BOOKS ABOUT JAPAN

'Waste: Consuming Postwar Japan': Japan's approach to waste is trash

by Claire Williamson

Staff Writer

Japan holds a reputation both for minimalism — embodied in Zen Buddhism and the KonMari method — and excess, where everything comes double-wrapped in plastic. Here, professor Eiko Maruko Siniawer tackles waste and wastefulness in Japan from the immediate postwar to the present.

Waste: Consuming Postwar Japan, by Eiko Maruko Siniawer,
414 pages
CORNELL UNIVERSITY PRESS, Nonfiction.

Once the pressing wartime concerns of malnutrition — in which waste, particularly of food, was literally a matter of life and death — passed, waste consciousness in the 1950s and ’60s primarily focused on infrastructural deficiencies. Although increased consumption was considered an indicator of a recovering economy, the country was unable to deal with the resulting physical waste, which piled up on street corners and in the ironically named Island of Dreams landfill, attracting insects and rodents. The inanimate garbage itself, rather than the system that produced it, was perceived as a “threat” to modern civilization, and citizens’ groups addressing the root causes of waste remained marginal.

In the chapter “Wars Against Waste,” Siniawer illustrates these shortcomings with an amusing anecdote about the Garbage War of 1971, in which residents of Koto Ward (which had two-thirds of Tokyo’s landfills) set up a blockade to prevent residents of Suginami Ward from dumping all their waste on them.

Siniawer, who remains studiously neutral, closes by briefly mentioning the 3/11 disaster and its minimal, but visible, impact on waste consciousness, leaving the question open as to whether this most recent disaster will alter Japan’s wasteful behavior for the better.

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

Mediator: With his new book "China and Japan: Facing History," scholar Ezra Vogel highlights some of the moments of goodwill between two China and Japan, countries he describes as having a "tense, dangerous, deep and complicated" relationship.
'China and Japan': Facing off across the aeons, two giants of East Asia
Many Japanese, when asked about their Chinese neighbors, will mention boisterous tourists crowding sightseeing spots in Japan or criticize recent military action in the South China Sea. How sadly r...
'Pink Samurai': Resolving the paradoxes of Japan's appetite for sex
With a title like this, it is surprising the book did not sell more copies when it was first published in 1991, but Bornoff's study, at over 700-pages, will disappoint readers expecting instant tit...
Touching base: Author Akemi Johnson spent a year living in Okinawa researching her new book, "Night in the American Village," out this month.
'Night in the American Village': Touching base with the women of Okinawa
Nestled in the waters between the giants of Asia, Okinawa has long been considered what journalist Akemi Johnson identifies as a "contact zone," with a 22,000-year history of intersecting cultures,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,