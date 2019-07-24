Be prepared before heading to Naeba for Fuji Rock

With Fuji Rock happening this weekend, make sure you have everything you need to make the festival a comfy success. Here’s a checklist of essential items you should try to squeeze into your bags:

Footwear: You’re likely to need hiking boots if the weather remains dry or rain boots that are mid-calf or higher to keep all the mud out if the skies open up. Experienced festivalgoers usually add comfy insoles to give their feet extra protection.

Poncho or light raincoat: Go knowing one thing — it is sure to rain. Umbrellas are prohibited.

Long-sleeved jacket: You can go through an entire night at Fuji Rock in just a T-shirt, but it’s best to be ready in case the temperature plummets.

Extra clothes: Sure, some people wash their clothes in the nearby river. If it rains, though, you’ll be happy you brought some extra socks.

Flashlight and spare batteries: It gets pretty dark after sunset, especially when looking for your tent.

Sunscreen, insect repellent, hat, sunglasses, folding fan: The Red Marquee and Cafe de Paris may have roofs, but you’re going to be exposed to the elements for pretty much the rest of the festival.

Towels: A small towel can help protect your neck from sunburn and wipe away any sweat or rain.

Toilet paper/tissues/wet wipes: Useful for mopping up spilled drinks and visiting the facilities.

Painkillers: There’s nothing worse than facing a day of ear-piercingly loud music with a splitting headache brought on by one too many drinks the previous evening.

Ear plugs: Speaking of loud music, these certainly help. They’re also handy in case the people around you decide to pull an all-nighter.

Small tarp or plastic bags: You’re definitely going to need to sit down throughout the day, so at least be sure to take a small tarp or even a plastic bag because logs, rocks and chairs can often get wet.

Cash: There are ATMs at the Naeba Prince and recently spotted at the visitor center outside the festival entrance, and many places are increasingly taking Suica and other cashless alternatives, but it would still be a good idea to bring some cash with you.

Plastic bottles (and optional cover): You can’t bring glass bottles or cans into the festival grounds.

Toys: Your kids will thank you for it. Your sanity will, too.

Portable ashtray: Smokers, you know the drill.

Fuji Rock ticket/wristband: Absolutely essential.