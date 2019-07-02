Yoshifuji Utagawa's "Strange Story of Kamikiri (Hair-cutting Monster)" (1868)

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Yokai/Human: The Transition From Fantasy to Reality'

KAWASAKI CITY MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

July 6-Sept. 23

Yōkai — supernatural demons, spirits and monsters of Japanese folklore — were originally depicted as menaces to be feared by humans. During the Edo Period (1603-1868), however, poet and ukiyo-e artist Toriyama Sekien (1712-1788) began to show them in a more humorous light. In the Meiji Era, (1868-1912), as Japan experienced the horrors of the Sino-Japanese war and the Russo-Japanese war, national fear shifted toward a fear of humankind.

Focusing on depictions of yōkai and their relationships with humans, this exhibition of 100 works, includes those by Sekien and Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), and explores how fantasy came to be less frightening than reality.

Kawasaki City Museum; 1-2 Todoroki, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa. Musashi Kosugi Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥200. Closed Mon. 044-754-4500; www.kawasaki-museum.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Sachiko Kazama's "Dyslympics 2680" (2018)
Sachiko Kazama: Objections on paper
The number of young Japanese artists today who engage in political dissent but also have exposure in major festivals and museums, can be counted on the fingers of one hand. In Japan you can coun...
'All About Mariano Fortuny'
July 6-Oct. 6 Born in Granada, Spain, raised in Rome and Paris and based in Venice, Italy, the fashion designer Mariano Fortuny (1871-1949) was famed for his Delphos series of elegant and intric...
A Totoya type tea bowl (16th century)
'Masterpiece Tea Bowls Treasured by Tea Connoisseurs'
July 6-Sept. 29 The most highly valued utensil of the Japanese tea ceremony, chawan (tea bowls) are prized possessions of tea masters. Carefully selected for size, shape, color, pattern...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshifuji Utagawa's "Strange Story of Kamikiri (Hair-cutting Monster)" (1868)