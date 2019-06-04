Josef Capek (left) and Karel Capek）

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Picture Books, Book Design and Theater of the Capek Brothers'

ART GALLERY ARTIUM

by Yukari Tanaka

June 8-July 15

In 1920, the Czech playwright and critic Karel Capek (1890-1938) wrote “R.U.R.,” (“Rossumovi Univerzalni Roboti” known in English as “Rossum’s Universal Robots”), a play that introduced the word “robot” into the English language and explored the effects of technological advances on human society.

Karel also collaborated with his painter/writer older brother Josef (1887-1945) to publish various fairy tales, which included “A Long Tale for Doctors” (1932) and “Pudlenka” (1929), both stories that became popular in Japan.

On loan from the collections at the Karel Capek Memorial museum, The Museum of Czech Literature and the Czech National Museum, the works in this exhibition include sketches for picture books, photographs, drawings, and panel displays of “R.U.R.” scenography.

Art Gallery Artium; IMS 8F, 1-7-11 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka. Tenjin Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥400. Closed June 18. 092-733-2050; www.artium.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

From "Lo Manthang 1996" (1996)
Ryuji Miyamoto: Looking back to go forward
Ryuji Miyamoto's well-known monochrome photographs of Kowloon Walled City, Kobe after the Great Hanshin Earthquake, homeless cardboard shelters and the derelict Expo' 85 pavilion in Tsukuba are ...
Hayami Gyoshu's "Black Peonies" (1934)
'The Art of Hayami Gyoshu'
June 8-Aug. 4 Though known as a nihonga (Japanese-style) artist, Hayami Gyoshu (1894-1935) studied and advocated new painting styles, producing works that broke away from conventional p...
Imi Knoebel's "DINI B1-B4" (1994)
'Who Opens Up the World?'
June 1-30 One of the most powerful aspects of art is its ability to expand our perception of the world by introducing viewers to different concepts and new ways of looking at things. "Who Ope...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Josef Capek (left) and Karel Capek）