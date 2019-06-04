'Picture Books, Book Design and Theater of the Capek Brothers'

June 8-July 15

In 1920, the Czech playwright and critic Karel Capek (1890-1938) wrote “R.U.R.,” (“Rossumovi Univerzalni Roboti” known in English as “Rossum’s Universal Robots”), a play that introduced the word “robot” into the English language and explored the effects of technological advances on human society.

Karel also collaborated with his painter/writer older brother Josef (1887-1945) to publish various fairy tales, which included “A Long Tale for Doctors” (1932) and “Pudlenka” (1929), both stories that became popular in Japan.

On loan from the collections at the Karel Capek Memorial museum, The Museum of Czech Literature and the Czech National Museum, the works in this exhibition include sketches for picture books, photographs, drawings, and panel displays of “R.U.R.” scenography.

Art Gallery Artium; IMS 8F, 1-7-11 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka. Tenjin Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥400. Closed June 18. 092-733-2050; www.artium.jp