The Stylistics: Philly soul comes to Japan

Fresh from a 29-date tour of the British Isles, and celebrating their 50th anniversary year, Philadelphia soul icons The Stylistics are setting up camp in Japan for a 12-date tour of three cities: Yokohama (Dec. 9), Tokyo (Dec. 10 and between Dec. 18 and 25) and Osaka (between Dec. 12 and 16).

Founding members Airrion Love and Herbert Murrell will be joined by Jason Sharp and new lead singer Barrington “Bo” Henderson (formerly of The Temptations) along with a five-piece backing band, and will be performing an array of hits from their extensive back catalogue, including some of the 1970s numbers that brought the band international fame, such as “You Make Me Feel Brand New” and “Betcha By Golly, Wow.”

Except for Yokohama, the band will play two sets with a break for refreshments in between. Tickets for the performances start from ¥8,800 to ¥16,500.

Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to The Stylistics at Yokohama Kannai Hall to give away to readers. To apply, send us a postcard with your name, address and telephone number to Ticket Giveaway, Life & Culture Dept., The Japan Times, 14F Kioicho Bldg., 3-12 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0094, or apply online at jtimes.jp/stylistics. Deadline: Nov. 29. For more information, visit bit.ly/stylistics50th.

