‘Impressionist Masterpieces from the E.G. Buehrle Collection, Zurich (Switzerland)’

Feb. 14-May 7

From the late 1930s until his death, the industrialist and art enthusiast Emil George Buhrle (or Buehrle) amassed a collection of 167 paintings and pastels and 31 sculptures, primarily focusing on works by European impressionist masters. Since the establishment of the Foundation E.G. Buhrle Collection in 1960, these acquisitions have been made available for public viewing at the foundation’s museum in Zurich and, more recently, on loan overseas.

This exhibition of impressionist masterpieces features many paintings being shown in Japan for the first time, such as “Water Lilies, Green Reflection” (1926) from Claude Monet’s acclaimed “Water Lilies” series.

The National Art Center, Tokyo; 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Nogizaka Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Tue. 03-5777-8600; www.buehrle2018.jp/english