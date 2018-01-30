‘Brueghel: 150 Years of an Artistic Dynasty’

Jan. 23-April 1

Pieter Brueghel the Elder was renowned for his Biblical paintings and as a pioneer of genre painting — the portrayal of peasants and landscapes. As one of the most influential artists of 16th- and 17th-century Dutch and Flemish Renaissance painting, he passed on his legacy to his sons, Pieter the Younger and Jan the Elder, whose work effectively turned the name Brueghel into a brand.

This exhibition traces the history of the Brueghels through 100 works accredited to nine artists of the family. With most pieces drawn from private collections, many are being presented in Japan for the first time and they range from the religious to still lifes.

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.ntv.co.jp/brueghel