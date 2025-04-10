New to ARK, Charlotte is what you’d call a looker. Not only is she easy on the eyes but she has a personality that endears her to the humans around her. Like the recently featured Basilio, she is a Kai ken rescued from the same breeder and hoarder in Gunma.

The Kai ken is a native Japanese breed traditionally used for hunting wild boar, which means Charlotte, too, was most likely going to be used for breeding or subjected to an arguably cruel training regiment.

Like most newcomers to the shelter, she was somewhat shy at first — but unlike the others, she settled in quickly. Now Charlotte’s tail is perpetually wagging and her bouncy demeanor quickly wins over staff and volunteers.

At 3 years old and just over 13 kilograms, Charlotte is energetic yet gentle, with a tail that’s constantly wagging. | Kana Matsutani

She’s still a bit flighty at times, but the charming Charlotte is no charlatan. She’s the real deal: an irresistible playmate, stunning to look at, energetic yet also gentle. Only 3 years old and just over 13 kilograms, we added it all up and figured out that she’s a perfect 10!