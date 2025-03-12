Crispin is new to ARK and, in many ways, new to most everything. Her former owner didn’t take her for walks because she was so shy. This meant she spent all her time in the house and garden and, as a result, had no experience with other people.

When her owner passed away and Crispin came to the shelter, the look on her face was usually blank. She’d never worn a harness before and would try to escape as soon as her leash came off after a walk. Her new world was very big and scary — but she has started to blossom after just a few months.

Crispin loves to go on walks in the morning and at night, and is even warming up to different kinds of people. | Seitaro Matsuo

Born in late 2017 and believed to be a Shiba mix, Crispin is definitely coming into her own. Now she loves walks and knows to stand still and wait patiently afterward. She’s even warming up to people and gestures of affection. This shy girl is ready to bloom, just in time for cherry blossom season.